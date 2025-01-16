PETALING JAYA: A Myanmar national was ordered to pay a RM7,000 fine by the magistrates’ court today for insulting the police on short video platform TikTok.

Ramzan Ali Noor Din, 38, was accused of using vulgar language against the police with the intent to incite hatred, the New Straits Times reported.

The car wash worker made a pleaded guilty before magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top eventhough the proceedings today were initially set for document submissions.

He submitted his plea after the charge was read to him once more.

Ramzan committed the offence at the Pandan Indah police station on October 28 2024.

The charge sheet reportedly stated that in a 45-second long TikTok video, the Myanmar national was said to have used profanities and insulted the police, alleging they were “on the take”, as quoted.

During the trial, deputy public prosecutor Norhidayah Abdullah Sani called for a harsh sentence to serve as a deterrent and asked the court to consider public interest.

“The court must mete out a sentence to serve as a lesson to the accused.

“He had uploaded a video that humiliated and tarnished the good name of the force,“ she was quoted as saying.

During the case mitigation, Ramzan’s lawyer, Wan Nur Afifah Che Bakar requested for a lenient sentence, saying that it was his fist offence, also citing his low salary of RM60 a day.

“I ask for a lower sentence as he is repentant,“ she was quoted as saying.

He was ordered to serve six months in jail should he failed to pay the fine.

He was charged under Section 504 of the Penal Code which allots a two year jail sentence or a fine or both upon conviction.