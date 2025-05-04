KUALA LUMPUR: A foreign factory worker sustained second-degree burns in a fire involving three factories at Jalan Kampung Baru, Sungai Buloh, near here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said they received an emergency call at 1.41 pm.

He said firefighters from the Sungai Buloh, Bukit Jelutong, Damansara, and Selayang Fire and Rescue Stations were deployed and arrived at the scene by 1.58 pm.

“There was one victim, a male Bangladeshi national, who suffered second-degree burns. He has been taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

“The incident involved three factories covering an estimated 90 by 160 square feet (approximately 8.4 by 15 square metres) area. A textile and recycling factory was 80 per cent destroyed, a metal factory that was 70 per cent destroyed, and a wood factory that was 90 per cent destroyed.

“The fire was brought under control at 2.51 pm”, he said in a statement.

Ahmad Mukhlis added that the fire also destroyed a Toyota Hilux while a Proton car sustained 10 per cent burn damage.

“So far, we have successfully extinguished about 40 per cent of the fire, and the remainder is still being put out, though the situation is under control,“ he said.