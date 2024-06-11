Foreigner nabbed for beating dog to death with iron rod

PETALING JAYA: A 39-year-old man has been arrested in Keningau, Sabah for beating a dog to death with an iron rod.

According to Free Malaysia Today, District police chief Yampil Garai said the police were informed of a viral video of the incident which took place at a workshop in Kampung Patikang, Keningau.

The suspect, a foreigner, was arrested at 10.30pm and the iron rod has been seized.

He added that the suspect has been remanded for three days.

The case is being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code for animal cruelty and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for misusing social media.