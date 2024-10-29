Foreigner nabbed for insulting police on TikTok

KUALA LUMPUR: A foreign man has been arrested in Ampang just two hours after allegedly using abusive language and insulting the police in a TikTok post.

Ampang district police chief Mohd Azam Ismail said the man, in his 30s, was detained near Jalan Pandan 2/3, Pandan Jaya, at about 7 pm yesterday. He has been remanded for four days until Nov 1 for further investigation.

He said the arrest followed the discovery of a 45-second TikTok video uploaded via the account ‘theintheinzaw403,’ which used abusive language in criticising the police and gained 160,000 views by 5 pm yesterday.

“Initial urine tests found the suspect positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine,” he said today.

Mohd Azam added that the case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, and Section 353 of the Penal Code for causing harm to the police during the arrest.

Additionally, the case is also being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing the police in carrying out their duties, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for spreading false information, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.