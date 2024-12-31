Foreman loses RM245,600 to online investment scam

SIBU: A company foreman was poorer by RM245,600 after falling victim to a non-existent online investment scheme.

Sibu Police Chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the incident began when the victim, a man in his 50s, was introduced to a woman via Facebook on Nov 6.

The suspect later communicated with the victim through WhatsApp and persuaded him to join an investment scheme, promising lucrative returns through a shared link.

“After providing explanations, the suspect instructed the victim to make incremental payments to secure the promised returns. Following the instructions, the victim made 27 transactions amounting to RM245,600 to four local bank accounts,“ Zulkipli said in a statement today.

He added that after the payments, the victim checked the provided link and found that his alleged profits had accumulated to RM3,620,248.20.

The victim was then informed that he needed to pay 30 per cent of the profits into another bank account to withdraw the investment.

Sensing something amiss, the victim lodged a police report at the Sibu District Police Headquarters yesterday. At the time of the report, he had not been able to claim his accumulated profits.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.