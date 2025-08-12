Former accountant charged with money laundering involving RM216,478

SHAH ALAM: A former accountant of early childhood education company Little Caliphs International Sdn Bhd was charged in the Shah Alam Sessions Court today with six counts of money laundering involving RM216,478.

Rafidah Basar, 29, pleaded not guilty before Judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir.

On the first charge, she is accused of transferring RM162,000 in illegal proceeds from her CIMB Bank account to her Maybank Islamic account after deceiving an individual into believing the money was for the company’s zakat payment.

She also faces five counts of receiving RM54,478 in criminal proceeds into her Maybank Islamic and CIMB accounts after similarly deceiving the same person.

The offences were allegedly committed at CIMB and Maybank Islamic branches in Shah Alam between Aug 30, 2023, and Mar 4, 2024.

She was charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The offence carries a maximum jail term of 15 years and a fine of at least five times the value of the illicit proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor V. Manjira offered bail of RM60,000 for the six charges, with the condition that the accused surrender her passport to the court.

Defence counsel Iqmal Jamal sought bail of RM10,000 for all charges, citing that his client earns only RM1,000–RM2,000 a month helping her mother sell local cakes.

He also noted her full cooperation during the investigation.

The court set bail at RM12,000 with two sureties for all charges, and imposed an order against contacting prosecution witnesses.

The case is fixed for mention on Oct 6. - Bernama