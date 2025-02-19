Former bank sales manager faces 58 bribery charges

MELAKA: A former bank sales manager pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court today to 58 counts of soliciting and receiving bribes to assist two law firms secure housing loan referrals from a bank between 2017 and 2022.

Mohamad Faqih Mustapha, 36, was accused of soliciting and accepting RM600,903 from the law firms to facilitate housing loan referrals through an executive under his supervision.

He faces 29 charges of soliciting RM305,465 and another 29 charges of receiving RM295,438 in bribes.

The offences were allegedly committed at Maybank’s Melaka Main branch on Jalan Hang Tuah, a restaurant in Plaza Mahkota, and the Malaysia Building Society Berhad branch in Taman Melaka Raya between June 2017 and Sept 2022.

Mohamad Faqih is charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of at least five times the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecutor Noor Julieana Yahaya requested bail at RM210,000, along with additional conditions requiring the accused to surrender his passport and report to the MACC Melaka headquarters once a month until the trial concludes.

However, the accused’s lawyers Andrew Lourdes and Chua Yong Yi appealed for bail at around RM60,000, citing their client had been unemployed for 14 months and was supporting his wife, who is also unemployed, and their three children.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan granted bail at RM87,000 with one surety and approved the additional conditions requested. She then set April 11 for case mention.