KUALA LUMPUR: The National Youth Day celebration is a manifestation of the government’s appreciation for the vital role and significant contributions of young people to national development, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid said today’s younger generation is becoming more mature, knowledgeable and intellectually equipped to face increasingly complex and demanding challenges.

“Recognising this, the government continues to strengthen various initiatives to expand youth development opportunities, including in the fields of TVET, entrepreneurship, the green economy and the digital economy, so that our young people are not only competitive but also ready to lead future change.

“I believe today’s youth are the shapers of tomorrow. Keep moving forward with confidence and contribute with full spirit, because the future of this country greatly depends on your courage and wisdom,” he said.

National Youth Day is celebrated every May 15 with various activities held nationwide. ‘Yakin Boleh’ (Believe You Can) has been chosen as this year’s theme.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, in a Facebook post, called on all Malaysian youth to remain committed to realising their aspirations and contributing to the nation’s progress.

“You are the backbone of the country, drivers of innovation and future leaders who will shape a more prosperous Malaysia.

“Let us work together to strengthen the sports sector, foster unity and support the sustainable development agenda. Your dynamic spirit and dedication are the foundation of our collective success,” she said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said also conveyed her message on Facebook, saying the strength and capability of a nation undoubtedly lie with its youth.

“Recognising this reality, the MADANI Government has formulated various empowerment initiatives to prepare the younger generation to carry forward our beloved nation’s glory.

“Through the legal and institutional reform segment, the government is also committed to ensuring that every young person is given the space, justice and equal opportunity to build a more transparent, just and high-integrity Malaysia,” she said.