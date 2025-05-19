PETALING JAYA: The Shah Alam High Court has reduced former celebrity preacher Azman Syah Alias’s jail term from 24 to 12 years after ruling that his sentences should be served concurrently rather than consecutively, Kosmo reports.

High Court Judge Shamsulbahri Ibrahim delivered this decision after considering written and oral arguments from both defense and prosecution teams. The court maintained the punishment of two strokes of the rotan.

“Since the two counts of physical sexual assault involved identical witnesses and are components of the same case, I find it appropriate for the sentences to run concurrently,“ Shamsulbahri was quoted as saying.

Defense counsel Fahmi Adilah argued that both charges originated from the same case with the same victim and witnesses.

He claimed the sessions court had failed to consider Section 102 of the Subordinate Courts Act, which places a 20-year cap on total sentencing.

Fahmi contended that High Court intervention was warranted as the trial proceeded without delays under a single case number.

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor Tengku Najiha Zahari countered that the sessions court’s original ruling was reasonable and not excessive.

She maintained there was no continuity of action in the case, and although the trial consolidated witnesses, this didn’t justify concurrent sentencing.

She urged the court to prioritize public interest, noting that Azman’s position as a religious figure and the victim’s young age called for strict punishment.

Previously, the sessions court had sentenced 44-year-old Azman to 12 years imprisonment and one stroke of the rotan for each offense, with prison terms to be served consecutively.

Azman popularly known as PU Azman faced charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at a homestay in Kampung Sungai Udang, Klang on February 20 and June 29, 2022.

The charges were brought under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for imprisonment up to 20 years and caning upon conviction.

