Five Chinese nationals nabbed over online video game scam

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police have arrested five Chinese nationals suspected of being involved in an online video game scam syndicate, using an apartment as a call centre in an operation conducted in Tanjung Kupang, Gelang Patah, on Feb 27.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP M. Kumarasan said the suspects, aged between 24 and 36, were detained in the operation conducted at 4.30 pm by the Johor police contingent headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department and Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), together with the Iskandar Puteri CCID and D7 Criminal Investigation Division.

He said the suspects, who are believed to have expertise in information technology, admitted to operating the scam since December last year through a video game known as ‘Good Game Arcade’.

“The syndicate promotes its activities through a website (web3.ggarcade.io/stake) and the Telegram application, targeting customers from Southeast Asian countries.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi requires customers to register via Telegram and pay fees using cryptocurrency, with the amount charged depending on the type of game chosen,” he said at a press conference at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters, here today.

He said the syndicate earned a 20 per cent commission from every top-up made by players participating in the video game.

During the operation, police also seized five laptops, nine mobile phones, a WiFi router, and an access card, estimated to be worth RM20,000.

Kumarasan said the five suspects possessed valid passports and had entered the country as tourists on Feb 11.

“They were paid up to RM7,000 each by a syndicate agent based in China, with the apartment being rented specifically for their illegal operations.

“We are also conducting further investigations to track down other individuals believed to be involved in this activity,” he added.

All suspects have had their remand extended by four days starting yesterday after completing an initial four-day remand on Feb 27. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.