KUALA LUMPUR: A former senior account and admin executive of a company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to committing a criminal breach of trust of the company’s fund amounting to RM103,060.

G. Selvi, 39, was charged with committing the offence of the company’s fund that was entrusted to her at the company’s office in Brickfields, here between Nov 7, 2022, and Sept 15, 2023.

The charge, under Section 408 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum of 14 years in prison as well as whipping and can be fined, upon conviction.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed the woman bail of RM10,000 with one surety and also ordered her to surrender her passport to the court. He set Feb 18 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Shakira Aliana Alias ??while lawyer Jeremy Vinesh Anthony represented the accused.