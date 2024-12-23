Former company finance manager charged with forgery

KUALA LUMPUR: A former finance manager of a developer company pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to forgery by falsifying a signature in the confirmation letter for registration as a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) two years ago.

Tan Cheng Leng, 34, was charged with using an employer confirmation letter from Upicon Reagan Sdn Bhd with a forged signature of the company’s director as genuine for registration as an MIA member.

The offence was allegedly committed at the MIA in Bangsar South City, Brickfields here on Sept 8, 2022.

The charge, under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same code, provides imprisonment for up to two years or with a fine, or both upon conviction.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin allowed Tan, unrepresented, bail of RM4,700 with one surety and fixed Feb 13 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Hench Goh.