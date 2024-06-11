Former despatch rider gets 12 years imprsonment, whipping for raping 12-year-old lover

KUALA LUMPUR: A former despatch rider was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison and four strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for raping his lover, then 12 years and 10 months old, two years ago.

Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali handed down the sentence on Mohammad Nazmi Aiman, 21, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of raping the girl.

The court sentenced him to six years in prison and two strokes of the cane for each charge, to be served consecutively from today.

On the first count, Mohammad Nazmi was charged with raping the girl, who was then 12 years and 10 months old, in a residential unit of an apartment block in Cheras at 11 am on Sept 24, 2022.

The second charge was for raping the girl on the stairs of the apartment block at 12.30 pm in mid-October last year.

The charges were framed under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code which provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Shakira Aliana Alias appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq represented the accused.