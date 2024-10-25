Former exotic pet shop assistant charged with CBT over sale money of seven turtles

KUALA LUMPUR: A former assistant at an exotic pet shop was sentenced to one year in prison and two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving more than RM70,000 belonging to his employer.

Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril handed down the sentence on Muhammad Amirul Arsyad Ahmad Nor Hishamuddin, 25, to be served from the date of arrest, which was last Oct 21.

Muhammad Amirul Arsyad, then a shop assistant at Lucid Vortex Sdn Bhd, was charged with CBT amounting to RM78,200 from the sale of six Aldabra and Leopard tortoises at the company in Jalan Dato Haji Harun, Taman Tanyton Vie, Cheras last Oct 20 and 21.

The charge, under Section 408 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 14 years with whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the company owner filed a police report after discovering six turtles belonging to the company were missing.

Following a police investigation, it was found that Muhammad Amirul Arsyad had sold the turtles for RM78,200 to an individual and did not hand over the sale money to the company.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Raihanah Abd Razak appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.