KUALA LUMPUR: A former finance officer of a company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving company funds totalling RM182,884.02.

Siti Nurain Mohamad Ghazali, 37, as the officer entrusted with the company’s financial affairs at HDJ Oil Enterprise Kuala Lumpur, was charged with committing the offence by taking the money, which is for payments to suppliers, for her personal use.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Petron Jalan Tun Razak petrol station, between April and December 2024.

The charge, framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 14 years, whipping and is liable to a fine, if convicted.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed her bail of RM20,000 with one surety and set June 24 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Amir Hanif Ahijman appeared for the prosecution while Siti Nurain, who has three children, was unrepresented.