KUALA LUMPUR: A former general manager of a Koperasi Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) subsidiary pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating, in separate courts here today.

At the Sessions Court, Ahmad Fazreen Kamarudin, 36, the former GM of KOP Tradtech Sdn Bhd, was accused of criminal breach of trust for allegedly misappropriating RM70,000 in company funds for personal use.

The offence allegedly occurred at the company’s office in Bangunan Koperasi Polis, Dang Wangi, between June 28 and July 3, 2023.

He was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment, caning, and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor (DPP) R. Harvind proposed bail at RM20,000 with one surety and an additional condition requiring the accused to report to the nearest police station once a month.

However, the accused’s lawyer, Mohammad Asghar Nadjmi, requested a lower sum, citing that his client is unemployed and supporting his family.

Judge Azrul Darus granted bail at RM8,000 with one surety and imposed the additional condition sought by the prosecution. The case was then set for mention on March 12.

Over in the Magistrate’s Court, Ahmad Fazreen was accused of cheating KOP Logistic & Distribution Sdn Bhd by fraudulently obtaining RM75,008 from the company through a fictitious frozen meat supply project.

The offence was allegedly committed at the company’s office in Bangunan Koperasi Polis, Dang Wangi, on March 29, 2023.

He was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, caning, and a fine upon conviction.

DPP Vivi’ Asnita Zaina’ Larifin proposed bail at RM15,000 with one surety. Magistrate M. S. Arunjothy granted bail at RM3,000 with one surety and set the same date as the earlier charge for the case mention.