Former headmistress pleads not guilty to RM16,000 MyKasih CBT charges

SHAH ALAM: A former headmistress has pleaded not guilty to two charges of criminal breach of trust involving over RM16,000 in MyKasih Foundation donations.

Nor Aidah Baba, 54, entered her plea before Sessions Court Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin on Wednesday.

The charges allege she misused RM16,525.45 in donation funds intended for a primary school in Pulau Carey, Kuala Langat, where she served as headmistress.

The offences reportedly occurred at the school on December 3, 2020, and at a Telok Panglima Garang bank branch on January 11, 2021.

If convicted under Section 409 of the Penal Code, she faces up to 20 years imprisonment, whipping, and a fine.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor Asmaa’ Zamri led the prosecution while lawyer Nur Fadhilah Zainuddin represented the accused.

The court set bail at RM5,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report monthly to the Selangor MACC office.

Nor Aidah must also surrender her passport to the court pending trial.

The case will be mentioned again on October 14 for further proceedings. – Bernama