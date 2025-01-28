Former NAFAS officer charged with accepting US$300,000 bribe

KUALA LUMPUR: A former officer of the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of accepting US$300,000 (about RM1.3 million) in bribes from a Singaporean fertiliser supplier company three years ago.

Nordin Ibrohim (rpt: Ibrohim), 77, allegedly received bribes from Sung Chang Asia Pte. Ltd. director Kim Jong Kwa as gratification to help the company be appointed as the fertiliser supplier to rice farmers by NAFAS.

He was charged with committing the offence at a bank in Plaza Mont Kiara between Nov 16 and Dec 21, 2022.

The charge, under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 (Act 694) provides a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Rosli Ahmad allowed Nordin bail of RM100,000 in one surety for both charges and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court, report himself at a MACC office once a month and not disturb witnesses.

He also set Feb 26 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC Prosecuting Officer Abdul Muntaqim Abdul Aziz while lawyer Datuk Zamri Idrus represented the accused.