BUDI95: Malaysians with Singapore licences relieved, application process smooth

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysians holding Singapore driving licences have expressed relief following the opening of applications for the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) fuel subsidy initiative, which now enables them to enjoy the same benefits.

A bus driver with a transport company in Singapore, Mohd Nasir Mokhtar, 44, said that so far, he had no issues accessing the application link through the Road Transport Department (JPJ) website.

He said the mechanism introduced by the government has also made it easier for them to submit applications.

However, he advised other applicants to check all details carefully and ensure that the information provided is accurate before clicking the ‘Submit’ button.

“This morning, I managed to access the JPJ website to apply, and the process went smoothly. My friends also helped me with the application,” said Mohd Nasir, who has been working as a bus driver in Singapore for more than two years, when met by Bernama here today.

His sentiment was echoed by Mohd Hizwan Jaafar, 35, who said the application system provided was user-friendly and easy to understand.

“I hope my application will be approved soon so that we can enjoy the benefits without having to wait too long,” he said, adding that he has worked as a bus driver for six years.

Mohamad Yusof, 38, who has been in the same profession for 10 years, said the measures introduced by the government would help ensure that no eligible applicant is left out.

“This initiative is good and efficient. With it, eligible citizens can benefit from the subsidy without anyone being excluded,” he said.

On Oct 15, Transport Minister Anthony Loke reportedly said that the Ministry of Transport (MOT), through JPJ, had opened a special portal, starting yesterday, to facilitate applications for BUDI95 among Malaysians holding a Singapore driving licence.

He said the initiative was aimed at assisting Malaysians working in Singapore who are required to hold the republic’s driving licence for employment purposes, particularly those in the service sector, such as bus drivers, support service drivers and operational staff.

The application website can be accessed at https://budi95lesensg.jpj.gov.my/, while eligibility status can be checked after 14 days through the official portal www.budi95.gov.my. - Bernama