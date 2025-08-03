Former national footballer’s sister missing since Feb 25

KUALA LUMPUR: The younger sister of former national footballer Hadin Azman has been reported missing around Jalan Peel since Feb 25.

Hadin shared a poster on social media today announcing the disappearance of his 16-year-old sister, Nur Khalisya, in the hopes of locating her.

Wangsa Maju police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail confirmed that the teenager’s mother filed a police report on the same day after realising her daughter was missing upon arriving at her school on Jalan Peel to pick her up.

The teenager was last seen wearing a blue school sports T-shirt and black track pants.

Nur Khalisya’s mother said she had dropped her off at school at 7 am and returned at 4 pm to pick her up, as her daughter had informed her she had a dance class.

“But after waiting for nearly 40 minutes, her daughter was nowhere to be seen, and the school security guard confirmed that no students were on the premises at that time,“ he said in a statement.

Mohamad Lazim added that the mother had contacted her daughter’s classmate, who informed her that the teenager had walked home alone at 5 pm from the playground at PPR Laksamana on Jalan Peel.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Wangsa Maju District police headquarters at 03-9281 0715 or the nearest police station.