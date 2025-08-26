Former Permas assemblyman Che Zakaria dies at 64 in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Former Permas assemblyman Datuk Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh has died at Sultanah Aminah Hospital at approximately 9.50pm on Sunday evening.

Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan officially confirmed the passing of the 64-year-old former politician through a public statement.

He described the late Che Zakaria, who also served as a member of the Johor Amanah Committee, as a friend and leader who had contributed significantly to the community.

“Amanah Johor extends its deepest condolences to his family and prays that they will be given strength in facing this test,” he said.

“Let us recite Al-Fatihah together and pray that his soul will be blessed and placed among the righteous,” he said.

He added that further details regarding the funeral arrangements would be announced later.

The late Che Zakaria previously served as Permas assemblyman from 2018 to 2022 and was also active in various community activities in Johor Bahru.

A former Bersatu representative, he announced his decision to join Amanah in July 2022. – Bernama