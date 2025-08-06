Former police chief fined RM20k for 40 corruption charges in Kuantan

KUANTAN: The former Cherating police station chief was fined RM20,000 by the Sessions Court after admitting guilt to 40 out of 98 bribery charges.

Judge Sazlina Safie ordered a RM500 fine per charge, with a one-month jail term if unpaid, which the accused settled immediately.

Anuar Yaakob, 56, allegedly received bribes ranging from RM150 to RM1,000 via bank transfers during his tenure at Pahang Contingent police HQ and Cherating station.

The offences occurred between January 2021 and September 2022 while he performed official duties.

He was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, punishable by up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Ezuain Farhana Ahmad represented the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), while lawyer Mohd Baharuddin Ahmad Kassim defended Anuar.

The court considered the remaining 58 charges under Section 171A of the Criminal Procedure Code as part of a plea bargain.

Anuar had initially faced all 98 charges in August 2023, involving RM31,400 in bribes. – Bernama