Former policeman acquitted of extortion

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate’s Court here today acquitted and discharged a former police Lance Corporal, who image on a viral video showing him asking a woman for RM200 after her Chinese national friend failed to show her passport, of extortion.

Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan ordered Mohamad Ikhwan Mahat, 33, to be freed after finding that the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against him at the end of the prosecution case.

“The prosecution failed to prove the elements of the offence committed by the accused. The victim was also never called to testify in court. Therefore, the accused is acquitted and discharged without being called to defend himself,“ said the Magistrate.

Mohamad Ikhwan was charged with committing the offence against Lee Log Ling, 26, at Bulatan Dato Onn, Jalan Parlimen, Dang Wangi, here at 11 pm on March 22, 2023.

The charge was framed under Section 384 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of the punishments upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Syafika Azwa Fikri prosecuted, while Mohamad Ikhwan was represented by lawyer Purshotaman Puvanendran.