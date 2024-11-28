Former RTM editor dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) editor Sahbudin Abdullah died today. He was 73.

His son Amrul Karim said his father died at about 1.30 am after suffering a heart attack while driving home.

He also said that his father will be buried at the Cheras Perdana Muslim cemetery at 7 pm.

Sahbudin, who served as a contract employee without pension at RTM for 27 years until 2017, was also a recipient of the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA aid.

He had previously worked at Utusan Malaysia from 1980 to 1990 and was a correspondent in Jakarta during the last three years of his tenure with the company. He was diagnosed with heart disease in 2020.