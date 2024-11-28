Adopting community-driven parks

RECREATIONAL parks, especially in big cities, are becoming increasingly important for urban residents. They provide much-needed space for communities to gather safely and enjoy the outdoors with family and friends.

These parks also offer an ideal environment for people of all ages to relax, stretch out and engage in light activities. For children, parks serve as a safe place to play under the supervision of their parents while contributing to a stronger sense of community identity.

Green spaces in cities create an appealing atmosphere for all age groups, promoting a healthy lifestyle.

In addition to providing a relaxing environment for city dwellers, parks also offer valuable space for local flora and fauna to thrive.

One notable example of community involvement is the recent tree-planting event organised by Wei Dat Steel Wire Sdn Bhd in Ipoh. As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, the event was well received by park-goers. It is hoped that other businesses will follow this example and contribute to similar efforts.

As urban populations continue to grow, recreational parks will become major attractions in cities. City councils should continue to upgrade and maintain these parks with facilities that complement the natural environment.

As a regular park-goer, I believe it is time for park authorities to consider establishing a park committee made up of members of the public.

A public park committee can offer several advantages. It can play an important role in improving park conditions and activities.

The committee can also serve as a bridge, providing valuable feedback to park authorities on issues and concerns raised by the community.

Param

Ipoh