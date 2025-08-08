Former Sabak Bernam MP Mat Yasir Ikhsan passes away at 78

SHAH ALAM: Former Sabak Bernam Member of Parliament Datuk Mat Yasir Ikhsan has passed away at the age of 78.

He died at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) at 3am today.

His son, Azwan Mat Yasir, confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

Funeral prayers will be held at Surau Raudhah Al-Muttaqin in Section 4, Shah Alam.

The burial will take place at the Section 21 Muslim Cemetery after Asar prayers.

Azwan requested prayers for his late father in his social media post.

Mat Yasir served as the Barisan Nasional (BN) representative for Sungai Air Tawar from 1999 to 2004.

He later became the Sabak Bernam MP from 2004 to 2008. - Bernama