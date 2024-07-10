Former salesman charged with CBT involving RM150,300

KOTA BHARU: A former motorcycle shop salesman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 16 charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM150,300 belonging to his employer.

Zuehardy Mustapa, 41, made the plea before Judge Zulkifli Abllah.

He was charged with committing the offence at two banks in Kota Bharu between April 3 last year and June 30 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 14 years and whipping upon conviction.

He was allowed bail of RM60,000 for all charges and the court set Nov 6 for mention.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli, while the accused was represented by lawyer Nur Alini Ahamad Kamil.