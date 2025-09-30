Former SSDU director acquitted in RM1.8 million abuse of position case

SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam Sessions Court acquitted and discharged a former senior officer of a Selangor government subsidiary from a charge of abusing his position to recommend a company for a RM1.8 million contract.

Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin ordered Mazlan Mahadi, 54, to be freed after finding the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case.

“Based on the testimony of the second prosecution witness, Mohamad Hafiz Hassan, it clearly shows that AWS recommended the company, MMSC Ventures Sdn Bhd, for the project,“ said the judge.

The court determined Mazlan would not be required to enter his defence following the prosecution’s failure to prove its case.

Fourteen prosecution witnesses testified during the trial which began on March 26 this year.

Mazlan had been accused of using his position as Director of Business Development at Selangor Smart Delivery Unit Innovations Sdn Bhd to propose MMSC Ventures for direct appointment.

The charge alleged he recommended a company owned by a relative for a contract to design, develop, deploy and maintain the AWS Landing Zone worth RM1,797,865.58.

The offence was allegedly committed at the SSDU Innovations office in Petaling on March 25, 2020.

He faced charges under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

The section provides for maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the bribe value or RM10,000 upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin conducted the prosecution for the case.

Mazlan was represented by lawyers Datuk Seri K. Kumaraendran and Teh See Khoon. – Bernama