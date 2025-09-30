JPJ urges LMM holders with old IC numbers to update for BUDI95

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians holding driving licences with old identity card numbers must update their records at Road Transport Department counters to ensure BUDI MADANI RON95 subsidy eligibility.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke revealed checks identified approximately 150,000 of nearly 17 million eligible recipients who have not updated their licence details.

He explained the primary issue involves licence holders who have not provided their new 12-digit MyKad numbers during previous applications.

“The BUDI95 system cannot detect or verify their eligibility as citizens if they do not update their MyKad number,“ Loke stated during a press conference.

Retired police and military personnel still using Service Driving Licences must also update their details since these licences are only valid during active service.

Loke confirmed the Ministry of Transport and JPJ are committed to assisting the public through this update process.

Updates must be completed in person at JPJ counters to facilitate thumbprint verification for security purposes.

“Retired personnel who have not converted their service driving licence should do so immediately to avoid problems,“ he emphasised.

Licence holders with incorrect identity card numbers or those triggering system red flags must also visit JPJ counters for confirmation.

Updated information will be forwarded to the Finance Ministry for verification with the National Registration Department.

Loke noted licence renewal applications have increased to approximately 27,000 daily since the BUDI95 announcement.

This represents a significant rise from the previous daily average of 17,000 renewal applications.

The government has also agreed to extend BUDI95 benefits to Malaysians holding Singapore driving licences.

JPJ is currently developing an online registration system expected to be completed within one to two weeks.

Loke appealed for patience from Malaysians with Singapore licences during this development period.

“They will not be able to enjoy BUDI95 during this period, but we will resolve the matter quickly,“ he assured.

Once operational, the online system will enable this group to register for the fuel subsidy programme. – Bernama