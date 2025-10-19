Former staff remanded for alleged zakat fund misappropriation

KUALA LUMPUR: A former statutory body employee has been arrested for alleged involvement in a syndicate that misappropriated approximately RM120,000 in zakat funds.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Kuala Lumpur detained the woman in her 30s when she appeared to give her statement at their office yesterday afternoon.

She is suspected of soliciting and receiving bribes totalling around RM2,500 in March.

Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhammad Dan granted a four-day remand order against the woman until October 22 following an MACC application this morning.

Kuala Lumpur MACC Director Mohamad Zakkuan Talib confirmed the arrest when contacted.

The case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama