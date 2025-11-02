IPOH: Former Perak Immigration Department director Meor Hezbullah Meor Abd Malik has been appointed the Perak Royal Household Comptroller, effective yesterday.

The announcement was posted on Pejabat Duli Yang Maha Mulia (DYMM) Paduka Seri Sultan Perak Darul Ridzuan’s Facebook page. Meor Hezbullah is replacing Datuk Abdul Rahim Mohamad Nor.

According to the post, Meor Hezbullah has been temporarily assigned to Perak Sultan as the Royal Household Comptroller.

The Perak Sultan Office expressed hope that Meor Hezbullah’s appointment can help strengthen the department’s governance with greater accountability.

The post also shared an image showing Meor Hezbullah receiving the instrument of appointment from Perak State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim.

On Feb 7, the Immigration Department uploaded a post on Facebook showing Meor Hezbullah attending the handover of duties and farewell ceremony in Putrajaya.

Meor Hezbullah had served as the district officer for Hilir Perak and Kinta before joining the Immigration Department.