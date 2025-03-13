PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob spent six hours today providing his statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The Bera member of parliament is also expected to return tomorrow to continue giving his statement to the MACC.

Ismail Sabri, who had arrived at the graft busters’ headquarters here at 9.47am, left at 3.14pm.

He declined to comment when asked about the interrogation session with the commission.

The country’s ninth prime minister was summoned as part of an ongoing investigation into corruption and money laundering cases allegedly linked to him.

Nearly 40 reporters had gathered at the headquarters as early as 8am for the arrival of the former prime minister.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki was previously reported as saying that Ismail Sabri’s medical leave had ended yesterday (March 12) and, to his knowledge, Ismail’s illness is not serious.

Ismail Sabri collapsed at his home on Feb 21 and was hospitalised for blood pressure-related problems.

He was initially scheduled to provide his statement at MACC’s headquarters on March 5 but it was postponed.

A later appointment on March 7 was also postponed after he submitted another medical certificate.

MACC sources on Tuesday reported that statements from 36 witnesses have been recorded to assist in the corruption and money laundering investigation involving Ismail Sabri, with an additional 23 witnesses identified and set to be summoned soon.

On March 3, Azam confirmed that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the investigation, following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in cash at a safe house during a raid.

The MACC has also reportedly frozen 13 bank accounts, containing over RM2 million, as part of its ongoing investigation.

Last Friday, MACC officials also interviewed the doctor treating Ismail Sabri to determine his health condition and whether it was serious enough to warrant the consecutive medical certificates.