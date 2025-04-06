Former TV station employee faints while facing 743 data tampering charges

KUALA LUMPUR: A former television station employee fainted in the dock after part of the 743 charges of data tampering involving the company’s customer management system were read out to her in the Sessions Court here today.

Nora Idayu Jaafar, 48, who was serving with Astro at the time, collapsed and fainted as the court interpreter was reading the 30th charge under the Computer Crimes Act 1997 before Judge Norma Ismail.

The court then set June 26 for the reading of the remaining 713 charges, after the accused pleaded not guilty to the first 30.

The court allowed Nora Idayu bail of RM10,000 with one surety, with the added conditions that she must surrender her passport to the court until the case is concluded and report to the nearest police station once a month.

According to the 30 charges, in her capacity as an associate with the Department of Commercial Support Unit at Astro, she allegedly modified data by converting 30 ordinary customer accounts into corporate accounts in the Astro customer management system (AMDOCS CRM), resulting in unauthorised database alterations.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Astro Office at Menara Icon, Jalan Tun Razak here.

The charges, under Section 5 (1) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997, provide for a penalty of up to RM100,000 fine or imprisonment of up to seven years, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Rohaiza Abdul Rahman, while the accused was unrepresented.