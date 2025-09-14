Four AI video blackmail attempts target Malaysian elected officials

KUALA LUMPUR: Four police reports have been lodged by elected officials regarding blackmail attempts using artificially generated videos.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M Kumar confirmed that Members of Parliament, Senators, and state assemblymen were targeted with demands for cryptocurrency payments.

Subang MP Wong Chen filed the first report on September 12 after receiving an anonymous email demanding 100,000 USDT cryptocurrency.

The email threatened to distribute a fake lewd video featuring his face across social media platforms if payment was not made within three days.

Senator Datuk Nelson W Angang, Kulim assemblyman Wong Chia Zhen, and Sungai Petani MP Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari subsequently reported similar blackmail attempts.

All cases are being investigated under Section 385 of the Penal Code for blackmail and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Police are collaborating with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to trace the email senders and gather additional evidence.

The Royal Malaysia Police issued a stern warning against producing, distributing, or using such fabricated materials for criminal purposes.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated the government takes these incidents seriously and has directed MCMC to assist police investigations.

Fahmi emphasized that the MADANI Government will not tolerate technology abuse for blackmail or public deception.

Additional officials who received threatening emails include Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli and Selangor committee chairman Najwan Halimi.

Senator Manolan Mohamad and Islamic Religious Affairs committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah were also targeted in the blackmail scheme. – Bernama