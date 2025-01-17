JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested four individuals and seized drugs worth RM4.03 million during raids on two luxury condominiums in the city on Jan 10 and 11.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar confirmed that those arrested comprised two local men and two Vietnamese women, aged between 20 and 30.

He said the syndicate, believed to have been active since last October, used the two condominium units as storage and packaging facilities for drugs before distributing them throughout the district.

“The drugs were believed to have been brought in from a northern state, reprocessed and packaged in local-brand drink packets with 3D patterns to evade detection by authorities,” he said during a press conference at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters today.

The drugs seized included 28.82 kilogrammes of ecstasy powder, 296 grammes of ketamine and 13.2 grammes of Erimin 5 pills.

Kumar said that the police also seized various equipment used to repackage drugs, a car, jewellery, RM2,761 in cash and SGD200.

He said that all the arrested individuals tested negative for drugs, while a background check revealed that only one male suspect had a prior criminal record related to drug offences.

The suspects have been remanded since Jan 11 and police would be seeking an extension of the remand to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.