IPOH: Four locals, including a woman, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a syndicate selling non-existent vehicle registration numbers in several states.

Perak acting police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat confirmed that the arrests of individuals aged between 27 and 52 were made during separate raids from Jan 10 to 14. The operation followed a report made on Jan 8 by a 22-year-old victim who claimed to have been scammed by the syndicate.

“The suspects were detained at various locations including Gemencheh (Negeri Sembilan), Setapak (Kuala Lumpur) and Langkawi in Kedah. Authorities seized five mobile phones, seven bank cards, two computers, and two printing devices, all believed to have been used in the fraudulent activities,” he said in a statement today.

The syndicate is suspected to have deceived victims of tens of thousands of ringgit through advertisements on social media, offering fake vehicle registration numbers in Perak, Selangor, Kedah, and Johor.

Investigations have revealed that the syndicate’s account numbers are linked to eight reports, with total losses amounting to around RM71,400.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. All suspects have been remanded until Jan 17 for further investigation.