Four Bangladeshi men detained at KLIA for illegal activities

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) detained four Bangladeshi men for suspected illegal gold and smartphone dealings.

The arrest followed intelligence profiling by Aviation Security (AVSEC), leading to the seizure of items worth RM187,742.10.

Among the confiscated items were three pieces of gold jewellery valued at RM160,000 and 12 smartphones worth RM22,700.

Cash amounting to RM5,042.10 and five Bangladeshi passports were also seized during the operation.

All suspects are being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 for various violations.

Three individuals allegedly breached their pass conditions under Rule 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

Another suspect is being probed under Section 6(1)(c) for entering and staying in Malaysia without a valid pass.

A police report was filed, and the suspects were handed to the Selangor Immigration Department for further action.

Separately, AKPS foiled illegal entry attempts by 21 foreigners at KLIA Terminal 2.

Six Cambodians, three Indonesians, and one Chinese national were involved in three different illegal entry attempts.

Seven Indian and five Pakistani nationals were also denied entry for bypassing proper immigration checks.

All denied individuals were issued Notices of Refusal of Entry and deported on the earliest flights. - Bernama