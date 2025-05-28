BUTTERWORTH: Four men pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of injuring a man using a machete on May 16.

K. Ravindran, 28; D. Sathea, 32, were jointly charged with two others still at large for causing serious injuries to Ooi Jing Wei, 36, with a machete, while Muhammad Ilyas Kalairasan Abdullah, 33; and B.Thanabala Singam, 53, were charged with abetting the crime.

They were charged with committing the offence in front of Jalan Perak Duck, Jalan Raja Uda here at 8.35 pm on May 16.

The charges against Ravindran and Sathea were framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

Muhammad Ilyas Kalairasan and Thanabala Singam, meanwhile, were charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 326, which provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine or whipping upon conviction.

Judge Nor Azah Kasran then fixed bail of RM7,000 for each of the accused before setting July 1 for mention of the case.