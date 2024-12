KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous rain is expected to occur in Kelantan and Terengganu for four days, starting Monday (Dec 16).

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said that the Hulu Perak district in Perak will also experience similar weather conditions.

Additionally, Pahang, Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin are expected to face continuous rain during the same period.