PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested eight individuals, including a government agency director and three company directors, on suspicion of involvement in bribery related to the approval of Commercial Vehicle Licences (LKP) without meeting required conditions.

According to MACC sources, the suspects, aged between their 30s and 50s, were arrested at various locations in Melaka and the Klang Valley during “Op Loader”, an operation conducted by the MACC Intelligence Division between 9 am and noon today.

The sources said the companies and agency officials involved allegedly colluded to provide false information to obtain approval offer letters for new applications for Carrier Class LKP licences, charging RM3,500 for each application.

“The companies would assist applicants in falsifying documents, such as bank statements, and facilitate the application process, including obtaining the Approval Offer Letter (STK) and the Extended Age Approval Letter (SKLU), enabling the commercial vehicles to undergo initial inspections at Puspakom,” said a source.

Further intelligence from MACC uncovered that the syndicate involved bribery payments ranging from RM3,000 to RM20,000, depending on the type and age of the vehicles, as well as the financial capability of the companies applying for the LKP.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, when contacted, confirmed the arrests, which were made under Sections 16 and 17 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said all the suspects would be taken to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning for remand proceedings. MACC had earlier arrested nine people in connection with the LKP approval scandal.