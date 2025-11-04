Four, including couple, arrested for suspected drug trafficking

BALIK PULAU: A local couple and two foreigners were arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities around Barat Daya and Timur Laut districts in two raids here yesterday.

Barat Daya district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said a couple, 38 and 42, were arrested at 11 am in the first raid in Kampung Permatang Damar Laut but no drugs were found on them.

Based on information from the couple, the police raided a house in Lengkok Pemanchar, Gelugor at 3.30 pm and arrested a Rohingya man, 25, and a Bangladeshi man, 30.

“The police also seized 17 compacted bricks of cannabis weighing 12,834.80 grams (g) worth RM38,493, a Honda EX5, a Honda Wave, and a Toyota Camry, for a total of RM51,993.

“Investigations revealed that the couple obtained their supply of cannabis from the two foreigners and sold it around Barat Daya district, while the two foreigners actively trafficked the drugs around Timur Laut district since early this year,” he said at a media conference here today.

Immigration checks revealed that both foreigners had valid travel documents, with the Rohingya having been in the country for a decade and the Bangladeshi for five years.

All suspects, except for the Rohingya man, tested positive for drugs, and the couple possessed prior records for drug offences, he said, adding that they have been remanded for seven days till April 17 for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.