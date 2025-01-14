Four killed in five-vehicle crash in Kuching

KUCHING: Four people were killed in an accident involving three cars and two motorcycles on Stutong Road heading towards Kuching Airport Road today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre said the accident happened at around 12.40 pm.

It said the dead comprised of three men and one woman but their identities have yet to be established.

“The operations centre received a call from the hospital to extricate the victims trapped in the vehicles. Firefighters used Road Traffic Accident (RTA) equipment to free a victim trapped in a Proton Saga,” it said in a statement.

“A total of nine people were involved in the incident, with three men and one woman confirmed dead, two victims (one man and one woman) critically injured, and three other men suffering minor injuries.”

It said the deceased were confirmed by Ministry of Health personnel at the scene, and the bodies were handed over to the police for further action.

“The injured were taken to the hospital for further treatment. Post-accident cleanup work was completed at 4.03 pm,” the statement said.

At the time of writing, police have yet to issue a statement on the accident.