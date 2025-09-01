Four killed in SKVE crash after vehicle hits tree near Dengkil

SHAH ALAM: Four men lost their lives when their four-wheel-drive vehicle skidded and collided with a tree on the South Klang Valley Expressway early this morning.

Kuala Langat police chief Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi stated that initial investigations suggest the driver may have fallen asleep while travelling from Dengkil to Banting.

The driver and his three passengers, all local men in their forties, suffered severe head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from Banting Hospital.

Mohd Akmalrizal confirmed that all next of kin have filed police reports with statements recorded at the Kuala Langat Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact their nearest police station or traffic investigation officer Inspector S Taneswaran at the provided numbers.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 concerning reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar revealed the driver was ejected from the vehicle upon impact while passengers remained trapped inside.

His department received an emergency call at approximately 2.21 am and dispatched a response team from Telok Panglima Garang Fire and Rescue Station to the accident location. – Bernama