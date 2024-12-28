PUTRAJAYA: At least four Malaysians are involved in a bus accident near Lake Åsvatnet in Norway on Dec 26, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Saturday.

In a media advisory, the ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said passengers who sustained minor injuries have been housed at crisis centres at two nearby hotels – Hotel Richard in Stokmarknes and Thon Hotel in Lofoten.

“Four Malaysian nationals have been confirmed to be staying at the Thon Hotel, where they have been provided with accommodations.

“However, due to ongoing investigations, these passengers have not been allowed access to phones or direct communication with the outside world. The hotel staff are also restricted from initiating contact with the passengers.

“The embassy’s (Malaysian embassy in Stockholm) consular team is actively working with Norwegian authorities to determine the total number of Malaysians involved and to provide the necessary assistance,” the advisory stated.

The ministry, through the Malaysian embassy in Stockholm, is closely monitoring developments following the accident to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected Malaysians.

The ministry said the ongoing investigation, coupled with severe winter conditions, including heavy snowfall, strong winds, and the considerable distance of approximately 1,500 km from Oslo, have posed significant logistical challenges in accessing and supporting the affected individuals.

Despite these challenges, the ministry and the Malaysian embassy in Stockholm remain steadfast in their commitment to assisting the Malaysian nationals, it added.

“The ministry will provide updates as new information becomes available,” it stated.

For consular assistance, the Malaysian embassy in Stockholm can be reached at the address: Karlavägen 37, 114 31 Stockholm 26053 Stockholm, Sweden, or telephone +46 8440 8400 (general enquiries) / +46 73 536 9152 (after working hours and weekends) or email at mwstockholm@kln.gov.my.

On Thursday, a bus accident occurred near Lake Åsvatnet at 1.30 pm local time, involving passengers from several countries, including China, Singapore, India, the Netherlands, Malaysia, South Sudan, France and Ukraine.

The accident happened amid severe weather conditions, including heavy snowfall and strong winds, which caused the bus to lose control and crash.

Of the 58 passengers on board, three fatalities have been reported, and four individuals have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Stokmarknes Hospital.