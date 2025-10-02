Four more Malaysians detained in Gaza flotilla including Heliza Helmi

SEPANG: Four more Malaysians participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission have been detained by Israeli forces in Gaza waters.

The detainees include singer Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah who were aboard the ship Hio.

Nurfarahin Romli and Danish Nazran Murad were also detained while travelling on the ship Grande Blu.

According to the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre tracker system the Grande Blu was intercepted at 12.58 am local time.

The Hio was intercepted at 2.34 am local time approximately 60 nautical miles from Gaza.

A total of 17 Malaysians have now lost contact with the command centre after their ships were intercepted.

The missing include singer Zizi Kirana who was aboard the Huga.

Also missing are Musa Nuwayri Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil from the ship Alma.

Haikal Abdullah Muaz Zainal Zulfadhli Khiduddin and Rusydi Ramli from the ship Sirius are also among those who have lost contact.

SNCC reported that ten ships are currently under attack status.

Thirteen other ships have sent emergency signals according to the latest reports. – Bernama