SERIAN: Four sections of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak have been affected by flooding, announced Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He stated that the affected sections are in Serian, Selangau, Bakun, and Pujut.

“For now, the most important thing is that all these roads remain passable, including for light vehicles. There is no need for any closure along the Pan Borneo Highway.

“Our top priority is the safety and comfort of road users,” he told reporters after inspecting the impacted sections of the highway today.

He added that, so far, there has been no damage to the highway reported, and the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) will monitor the situation closely.

“We have also received reports of a landslide on a road in the Song district. The Sarawak JKR has constructed a temporary road reinforced with stones to prevent it from being slippery,” he said.

The public can report road closures or flood-related disruptions to Sarawak JKR via Facebook, TikTok or WhatsApp at 011-7017 1777.

As of this morning, the number of flood evacuees housed in temporary relief centres (PPS) in Sarawak has risen to 9,398 individuals from 2,725 families, compared to 7,503 from 2,096 families last night.