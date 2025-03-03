Four shops, 22 motorycycles destroyed in fire near Ipoh

IPOH: Four shops and 22 motorcycles were destroyed in a fire on the Main Road , Kampung Tekah Baru here, early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said his department received an emergency call at 5.11 am and dispatched 15 firefighters and five engines to the scene.

He said the firefighting operation involved personnel from the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) as well as the Gopeng Fire Station and Ipoh Fire Station.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that there was a fire involving four single-storey class B shops, namely a motorcycle workshop which was 70 per cent destroyed, a food shop (50 per cent), an empty shop (30 per cent) and a car workshop (30 per cent),“ he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi said that also destroyed by the fire were 22 motorcycles in the motorcycle workshop and that the victims involved were not injured.

He said the operation ended at 6.53 am.