KUALA LUMPUR: Four states, namely Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis and the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, have reported zero hardcore poor based on eKasih data as of Nov 30, 2024, the Dewan Negara was told today.

In a written reply, the Ministry of Economy said efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty have shown encouraging progress.

“Other states have also recorded a significant decrease in hardcore poverty incidence,“ said the ministry in response to a question from Senator Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz regarding the MADANI Government’s efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty.

According to the ministry, the country’s total number of hardcore poor decreased to 2,191 heads of households as of Nov 30 compared to 91,789 recorded on Dec 31, 2023.

The Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur is at the top with 474 hardcore poor, followed by Kedah (341), Sabah (289), Johor (275), Pahang (174), and Penang (122).

Other states include Selangor (112), Terengganu (103), Kelantan (99), Sarawak (91), Perak (62) and the Federal Territory of Labuan (49).

“Efforts to eradicate poverty face several challenges that make it difficult to eradicate immediately. Among them, the incidence of poverty is dynamic, with poor households changing constantly.

“In intensifying efforts to eradicate poverty, the government has and is implementing several medium and long-term initiatives in line with the MADANI Economic Framework: Empowering the People,“ the ministry said.