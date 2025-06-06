KUALA LUMPUR: A four-year-old boy was killed after he is believed to have fallen from the balcony of his 30th-floor residence at an apartment in Bukit Jalil yesterday.

Cheras police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan said an emergency call was received at 11.17 am from a man reporting the incident.

“The victim’s body has been sent to the forensics unit of Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled for tomorrow,“ he said in a statement.

The case has been classified as sudden death and further investigation is ongoing.

A 37-second video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, showing a man believed to be a family member in tears next to the child, whose body was covered with a cloth.