Fourth global aid flotilla to challenge Gaza blockade in November

SHAH ALAM: The fourth Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian convoy is scheduled to depart for Gaza in mid to late November.

Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations president Muhammad Azmi Abdul Hamid said the flotilla will use previous experience to develop a more organised strategy to breach the Israeli military blockade.

“We are planning to enter the waters of Gaza before Ramadan,“ he told reporters at MAPIM headquarters.

He said international discussions will review three previous intercepted missions to formulate new blockade-breaking strategies.

The fleet will maintain its size of 1,000 boats and ships from worldwide carrying various aid types.

These vessels will assemble in the Mediterranean Sea before proceeding to Gaza.

Convoy groups from Gibraltar, Barcelona, Tunisia, Italy and Türkiye will join separately through Gaza waters.

In separate developments, MAPIM met Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim proposing 200 containers of essential goods via the Rafah land crossing.

Muhammad Azmi earlier hosted Malaysian Press Institute president Datuk Yong Soo Heong for a memorandum of understanding signing.

The agreement establishes long-term media cooperation on global humanitarian issues and conflict understanding. – Bernama